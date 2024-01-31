Zoom introduces enhanced app for Apple Vision Pro: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro

Zoom, a popular video conferencing platform widely used across the nation and abroad is set to upgrade the virtual meeting experience with its latest application which has been designed for the Apple Vision Pro. The mixed-reality headset is expected to provide a more immersive experience by integrating elements from the physical surroundings of the users. The eagerly awaited Apple Vision Pro is scheduled to hit the US market on February 2, with the Zoom app available for download on the App Store on the same day.

Utilizes Apple's technology

One standout feature of the app which utilises Apple's Personas feature. This will enable the participants to create digital avatars for virtual meetings. These avatars are generated automatically by the Apple Vision Pro by using machine learning, which helps in replicating it in real-time movements and expressions, which adds a new dimension to the remote interactions.

Spatial Zoom Experience: Details

The app has further introduced the Spatial Zoom Experience, which enables the users to scale up the virtual meeting rooms to real-life size. This feature aims at creating a more collaborative and immersive atmosphere during the remote meetings, by fostering a sense of shared physical space among participants.

Apple Vision Pro: Pricing and availability

The Apple Vision Pro comes at a starting price of USD 3,499 for the 256GB variant (around Rs 2,90,000), with the 512GB and 1TB storage options available at USD 3,699 (around Rs 3,00,000) and USD 3,899, (around Rs 3,24,000) respectively.

The headset will go on sale from February 2 in the US market.

Upcoming features to enhance collaboration

Zoom has further teased for three upcoming features which will further enhance the collaboration experience. The first is the introduction of 3D Object Sharing, which will enable the users to share 3D models for a collaborative viewing experience. Zoom envisions applications in various fields, like design and animation.

Two upcoming features: Team Chat and Real-World Pinning

Zoom Team Chat is expected in the first half of the year (2024) and it will empower Apple Vision Pro users to communicate with teammates smoothly.

Also, a Real-World Pinning feature will be introduced soon which will enable the users to pin up to five participants anywhere in their physical space. An option to remove the background of participants aims to enhance the overall immersive experience during the virtual interactions.

