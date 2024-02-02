YouTube's Music and Premium services reach 100 million users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

YouTube Music and Premium Achieves 100 Million Subscribers: YouTube, owned by Google, has reached a significant milestone with over 100 million subscribers for its Music and Premium services globally, as of January this year.

Adam Smith, VP of Product at YouTube, expressed gratitude to the subscribers for their support, highlighting the platform's journey from small beginnings to a community spanning over 100 countries.

"We've remained focused on delivering a best-in-class experience to our global YouTube community," he stated in a blog post.

Industry Recognition

Neeraj Kalyan, President of T-Series, acknowledged YouTube's achievement, stating that crossing the 100 million subscriber mark for YouTube Premium and Music is a big moment for the music industry.

"We will continue investing in our strong partnership with Google that will help grow the subscription business, enhance fan experiences and contribute to the overall growth of the Indian music ecosystem," said Kalyan.

Enhancements in the Past Year

In the past year, YouTube has focused on enhancing the Premium playback experience. This includes the addition of features such as the ability to continue watching YouTube seamlessly across different devices like smart TVs and tablets.

The platform introduced an improved version of 1080p HD for a better viewing experience. Additionally, YouTube experimented with new generative AI features, offering Premium users early access to try them out.

Innovations for Listeners

The Google-owned platform has also introduced several innovations for music listeners, including the Samples tab, providing a quick way to discover new music. They also introduced a personalised radio-building experience and brought podcasts to YouTube Music.

ALSO READ | Apple unveils over 600 apps for Vision Pro mixed reality headset | Details

ALSO READ | It's official! Nothing unveils name for next smartphone - Phone (2a) | What to expect?