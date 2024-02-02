OnePlus 12R in India gets first update for improved camera and performance - What's new?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 12R

OnePlus has recently rolled out a software update for its OnePlus 12R smartphone in India. This update, with a size of about 400MB, focuses on improving the camera performance, enhancing system stability and performance, and optimising power consumption in specific scenarios. The handset, which was launched in India last month, will be available for sale starting February 6.

Software Update Details

The latest OxygenOS version 14.0.0.307 (EX01) is being deployed to OnePlus 12R units in India. Notably, the update addresses system stability, enhances performance, and optimises power consumption to extend the device's battery life.

Camera Improvements

The software update brings specific enhancements to the rear camera of the OnePlus 12R. It focuses on improving indoor photography, providing users with an improved imaging experience.

Connectivity Enhancements

OnePlus has also included improvements related to network and Bluetooth connections. This ensures better stability and compatibility for users when connecting to networks and Bluetooth devices.

Availability and Global Rollout

While the update is currently being rolled out to OnePlus 12R units in India, a global rollout to other markets is anticipated soon. OnePlus users worldwide can look forward to receiving these improvements and optimisations for their devices soon.

OnePlus 12R Key Specs

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and supports up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

