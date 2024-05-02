TMC MLA Humayun Kabir creates stir, threatens to drown Hindus in Bhagirathi river | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC MLA Humayun Kabir

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, allegedly threatened to "drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi River within two hours" or he would retire from active politics.

Humayun Kabir serves as the MLA representing the Bharatpur assembly constituency, situated in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. He is a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. Kabir has been actively engaged in election campaigning, dedicating significant time and effort to promote the party's candidates. Recently, he participated in the campaign for TMC's Baharampur candidate Yusuf Pathan, further demonstrating his commitment to the party's electoral efforts.

While addressing the election rally, the TMC leader alleged, "I will leave politics if I don't drown you people (was referring to Hindus) in the Bhagirathi River within two hours. You are 30 per cent people, we are also 70 per cent here, if you think that you will demolish the mosque of Kazipada and the rest of the Muslims will sit back and relax. Then, I want to tell the BJP that this will never happen."

Humayun Kabir opposed Yusuf Pathan's candidacy

Humayun Kabir came into the limelight earlier when he opposed the candidacy of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Baharampur for the Lok Sabha seat and called him an “outsider”. This led to controversy within the party, and Kabir had said that if the party did not change the candidate, he would contest the election from Baharampur as an independent candidate. He had stated that someone from another state cannot defeat Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

