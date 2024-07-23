Mamata Banerjee calls for stopping potatoes export to other states as strike by traders continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday instructed officials to temporarily stop the export of potatoes until the price of the tuber is brought under control. The move comes amid an indefinite strike by Progressive Potato Traders’ Association against the government.

The decision was made in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Banerjee. Potatoe traders are on an indefinite strike protesting her government’s decision to ban the interstate trade of the produce.

"During today's cabinet meeting, the CM gave strict instructions that potatoes must not be exported to other states until the prices come down. There should not be any crisis in the supply of potatoes," the official said.

Bengal traders' strike against ‘harassment’ in exporting potatoes

Meanwhile, potato traders began their strike on Sunday, protesting against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states.

The strike led to an increase in prices, which are already high, ranging between Rs 36-40 per kg depending on size and variety.

"There has been no response yet from the government, and the strike will continue. The government cannot stop the movement of potatoes under the new law," a senior PPTA official said.

In a recent meeting with the agriculture task force, Banerjee had directed officials to bring down potato prices, but the measures did not work as desired.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: After Stalin, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces to boycott NITI Aayog meet citing discrimination in budget