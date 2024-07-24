Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata: Temporary gate collapses at Mamata Banerjee's event, injuries reported | VIDEO

Kolkata: Temporary gate collapses at Mamata Banerjee's event, injuries reported | VIDEO

The sudden collapse of the temporary gate built to welcome visitors created a chaotic situation. The alert security personnel controlled the situation and took the injured to the hospital.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kolkata Updated on: July 24, 2024 17:20 IST
Visuals show people holding the collapsed gate in a row
Image Source : PTI Visuals show people holding the collapsed gate in a row

A temporary gate collapses at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's event in Kolkata. Injures were reported after the incident but the number of injured was not specified as of now. 

The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium to mark the 44th death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

In the video of the incident, a person is seen injured and a few people are carrying him towards the ambulance.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Ex-Agniveers to receive 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation in CISF, BSF, SSB: Home Ministry

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement