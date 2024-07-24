West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET, seeks new entrance test for medical aspirants

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the assembly

The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The resolution also seeks to bring in its replacement - a new entrance test for medical aspirants.

The development comes days after the Karnataka Cabinet gave its nod to bring a similar resolution in the assembly against NEET.

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay tabled the resolution in the assembly, condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA). He alleging NTA was unable to conduct a free and fair entrance test for students interested in a career in medical science.

"I have got to know from the media that question papers were leaked for Rs 30-40 lakh. The future of 24 lakh children in the country is being ruined. Leave this test to us. We can conduct it in a transparent manner," state Education Minister Bratya Basu said.

The date for announcing the results of the NEET was rescheduled to June 4, the day when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, he added.

"I believe that it was preponed to cover up something else. NEET scam is just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

The state education minister said there are two stages of the NEET "scam".

"One is the grace marks and another is number fraud. This year, 67 people secured 720 to appear first in the NEET exam. But last year, the number was only two or three. It is not clear who was given how much grace marks," he added.

Karnataka to pass resolution against NEET

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave his approval to adopt a resolution against NEET during a Cabinet meeting. The resolution is likely to be tabled during the ongoing assembly session. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had recently urged the Centre to scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests.

Incidentally, on June 24, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take immediate steps to abolish NEET and restore the previous system of the state governments conducting the test.

She had said that the restoration would bring back normalcy and the aspirants' confidence in the system. The NDA government at the Centre and the NTA have been facing criticism and protests, in the streets and Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices such as question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.



