Android users get this iOS exclusive feature in Google Maps | Deets inside

Google Maps on iOS has a neat feature that shows weather info, but it wasn't available on Android until now. Recently, Google added this feature to the Android version of the app. Now, when you open Google Maps on Android, you'll see a small box below the search bar showing the temperature, Air Quality Index, and weather conditions like rain or snow. If you tap on this box, you'll get more details about the weather in that area. The cool thing is, as you move around the map, the weather info will update too.

This feature has been a hit on the iOS version of Google Maps, and it's nice to see it finally coming to Android. It's super useful, especially when you're out and about and want to check the weather without leaving the app.

According to a report by 9to5Google, this update has already started rolling out to Android users. So, if you haven't already, make sure to update your Google Maps app. If you don't see the weather info yet, you might need to force close the app or wait a bit longer for it to show up.

Google's 'Circle to Search' feature availability for Android users

Furthermore, Android users are eagerly awaiting Google's new feature called "Circle to Search". According to a report shared by Samsung Netherlands, this feature might be available on other Android devices after October 5, 2024. This timeline coincides with the expected launch of the Google Pixel 9 series later in the year.

The feature enables users to search for product details or information on the internet by simply drawing a circle on any image.

