Meta's new policy: Political content no longer recommended on Instagram and Threads

Meta ditches political content suggestions on Instagram and Threads

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has made a significant change regarding political content on Instagram and Threads. The company's decision comes as it aims to reduce the prominence of political posts on these platforms.

Less political content, more user choice

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared the news in a post on Threads, stating that Meta will no longer actively promote political content to users. This means that while users will still see political posts from accounts they follow, the apps won't push such content as prominently.

When will the change happen?

This change will be implemented gradually over the next few weeks. It will affect areas where Meta's algorithms suggest content, like Instagram's Explore and Reels, as well as suggested users on Threads.

User control over political content

For those who still wish to see political content on these platforms, Meta is providing a solution. Users can access a new control option within the app settings. By going to the Suggested Content tab, they can choose whether they want to see political content or not. This gives users the flexibility to decide how much political content they want to engage with.

What about Facebook?

While this feature is currently being introduced on Instagram and Threads, Meta plans to roll it out on Facebook in the future.

Support for professional accounts

Professional accounts on Instagram will have access to additional features. They can use the Account Status tool to check if they are eligible to be recommended based on their recent political content. This tool allows them to edit or remove political posts, request a review if they disagree with Meta's decision, or take a break from posting political content to regain eligibility for recommendations.

