Updated on: April 30, 2024 15:12 IST

Red Sea Attack: Yemen's Houthis attacked two U.S. destroyers & vessel in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis targeted two U.S. destroyers and the vessel CYCLADES in the Red Sea as well as the MSC Orion in the Indian Ocean, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Tuesday (April 30). watch to know more!