From Rinku Singh to KL Rahul, 5 players to miss out from India's main squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The squad will be led by veteran Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. There were several tough choices to be made and the selectors have made them as the squad has been announced one day before the deadline day.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah held a meeting with the selection committee at Hotel ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad before naming the squad. The Indian Board announced the squad through a social media post and there was no press conference for it unlike for the ODI World Cup 2023. Here are some players who have missed out on being part of the main squad for the World Cup 2024.

5 players to miss out on World Cup 2024:

1 - Rinku Singh: Having earned the tag of a designated finisher both in the International circuit and in the Indian Premier League, Rinku was tipped to be a key player for India in the future. But as he has not been able to produce the same brilliance in the ongoing IPL - part of which is due to less opportunities - he is not part of the main team for the global tournament and is with the squad as a travelling reserve.

2 - Shubman Gill: Gill had a terrific season for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 when he scored 890 runs which had three centuries and four half-tons. But after being appointed as the GT skipper for the 2024 season, he is not having a season of similar touch. In IPL 2024, he has made only 320 runs in 10 matches. Gill was supposed to be a backup opener but has not been in great touch for India in T20Is either. Subsequently, he misses out on the main squad and is in travelling reserves.

3 - KL Rahul: Rahul played T20I for India last in the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Men in Blue made a semifinal exit. While the other two absentees along with him - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to the squad (during the Afghanistan series), he was still not picked. Despite scoring runs at a better run rate in the last few matches of IPL 2024, Rahul is not part of either the main squad or the reserves.

4 - Ravi Bishnoi: LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi is not having a stellar season for his IPL side in the ongoing season of the tournament. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is having a terrific season. Despite investing in him for more than a year in T20Is, the selection panel has not picked Bishnoi for the World Cup squad.

5 - Ishan Kishan: Rohit Sharma's opening partner in Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan has shown aggressive intent from the word go in the ongoing IPL. He has made 212 runs at a strike rate of more than 165. Kishan went on a break from the national side before the South Africa Test series and has not played for India ever since. He is also not part of the squad and neither of the reserves.