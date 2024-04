Updated on: April 30, 2024 15:18 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cheer on his team Mumbai City FC at ISL semi-finals | Entertainment Wrap

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cheer on his team Mumbai City FC at ISL semi-finals. On the other hand,Travis Kelce inks record $34M deal, becomes NFL's highest-paid Tight End. Watch to know the full deets!