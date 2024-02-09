Leaked details suggest iPhone SE 4 to feature vertical cameras and dynamic island technology

Follow us on Image Source : MAJIN BU iPhone SE 4 design shared by tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter).

Rumours are circulating about the upcoming iPhone SE 4, expected to hit stores in 2025. The iPhone SE series, known for its affordable options, might see some significant upgrades this time, according to leaks from credible sources.

@MajinBuOfficial X, a reliable tipster, has shared insights into potential features of the iPhone SE 4. The most notable revelation is the possibility of including Dynamic Island technology, currently found in higher-end iPhone models. This suggests that Apple is considering bringing advanced tech to its budget-friendly lineup.

Earlier rumours about a camera notch seem to have changed. Instead, the iPhone SE 4 might have a vertical rear camera setup, similar to the design expected for the base model of the upcoming iPhone 16. The tipster suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could share design similarities with the still-in-development iPhone 16.

While the number of camera sensors might be limited to one, arranged in a pill-shaped setup, rumours suggest the inclusion of an LED flashlight. However, these details are not confirmed and should be taken as speculative changes at this stage. The dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 are expected to be similar to those of the iPhone XR, offering users a familiar form factor.

It's important to be cautious and not take these leaks as definite information. The launch of the iPhone SE 4 is still a year away, and actual product features may differ significantly from the current rumours.

Meanwhile, Apple could be preparing for another major change with the launch of new foldable devices. According to a report, Apple is working on prototypes for two clamshell-style foldable iPhones, similar in design to the Galaxy Z Flip. These smartphones would be able to stand and take pictures at a 90-degree angle when unfolded.

