OpenAI introduces memory feature for ChatGPT Plus users

Follow us on Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPt has come up with another advanced feature, marking the development in the AI. It is worth noting that the company has expanded its chatbot’s capabilities by introducing a new Memory feature, which will help it retain instructions across all conversations. Initially, it was rolled out to the limited testers in February 2024 and now it has been made available for all the ChatGPT Plus subscribers, besides Europe and Korea.

Memory feature for enhanced user experience

The Memory feature will enable ChatGPT to remember user instructions and preferences which will enable a more personalized interaction experience. ChatGPT Plus subscribers could prompt to remember specific instructions or details, by ensuring continuity in conversations even across different chats.

This feature further aims at streamlining communication by eliminating the need to repeat instructions in subsequent interactions.

How does the Memory feature work?

Those who are using ChatGPT Plus could easily activate the Memory feature. They will have to initiate a new chat and instruct the chatbot to remember relevant information. Furthermore, ChatGPT could autonomously capture the key details from conversations to enhance its memory retention capabilities.

User control and customization of the feature

With a new feature added to the platform, OpenAI ensures the users for privacy and control. The company enable the users to manage what ChatGPT remembers about them.

The memory feature could be activated by simple toggles in the settings menu, where the users could specify preferences for Memory usage or choose to disable the feature entirely.

This level of control will empower the users to tailor their interaction with ChatGPT as per their preferences and privacy concerns.

OpenAI has also provided examples illustrating the Memory with the practical applications feature. For example, the users could inform the chatbot of their preferences for meeting notes formatting, like bullet points and headlines, which the artificial intelligence will then recall and implement subsequent interactions.

This functionality further showcases the versatility and utility of Memory for enhancing efficiency and productivity.

By enabling the new memory feature to remember instructions and preferences, OpenAI further focuses on upgrading user satisfaction with ChatGPT (premium subscription).

With user control and customization options, the Memory feature will ensure users can tailor their experience as per their preferences and privacy requirements.

ALSO READ: OnePlus set to launch two powerful smartphones soon