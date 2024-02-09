Snapchat faces server outage, users experience difficulty sending snaps and messages | DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Snapchat, a popular app for sharing photos and short videos, had some issues with its server recently. Many users, especially in India, had trouble using the app. People complained about it on social media. However, after a while, the server was fixed, and the app started working again.

Snapchat's update on the issue

Snapchat later confirmed that the server was back up and running smoothly. However, they didn't explain what caused the problem in the first place. Reports suggest that a technical problem with Snapchat's servers caused users to struggle with sending messages and snaps.

Impact on users

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks internet outages, around 80 per cent of Snapchat users had trouble using the app between 12 noon and 3 pm. Over 4,000 users reported server issues. About 15 per cent of the users had trouble uploading snaps, and many couldn't log into the app.

During the outage, Snapchat became a hot topic on messaging platforms like X. Thousands of posts were made about Snapchat, with many users sharing memes and jokes about the app being down.

Some users worried that their accounts had been hacked when they couldn't access Snapchat. However, as more people reported server issues, it became clear that the problem was with Snapchat's servers, not individual accounts.

Snap to layoff 10 per cent of employees

Furthermore, Snapchat's parent company, Snap, announced plans to lay off about 10 per cent of its global workforce. This decision follows previous staff reductions, including a 20 per cent cut in 2022 and a 3 per cent reduction last year. At the beginning of 2023, Snap had around 5,300 employees.

