CERT-In Alerts: Critical security risks detected in Google Chrome OS | All you need to know

CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a serious warning about security flaws found in Google Chrome OS. They've identified vulnerabilities in versions of Chrome OS before 114.0.5735.350 on the LTS channel, which could let remote attackers do harmful things like running unauthorised code or gaining high-level access to systems.

These flaws stem from issues like a problem with the Side Panel Search feature and weak data validation in extensions, making it urgent for users to fix them.

The risks and how attackers can exploit them

The vulnerabilities could be exploited by tricking users into visiting specific websites designed to activate the flaws. To stay safe, CERT-In recommends updating Chrome OS to version 114.0.5735.350 or later, as these updates contain important fixes for these issues.

Recommended actions for users

CERT-In advises users to be careful while browsing the internet, especially on unfamiliar sites, and to avoid clicking on links from unknown sources or in suspicious emails and messages. They also recommend following security best practices like using reliable antivirus software, keeping software and apps up to date, and turning on firewalls for added protection against potential threats.

"Cyber Swachhta Fortnight" initiative

In addition to the warning, CERT-In has launched a "Cyber Swachhta Fortnight" from February 1 to 15, 2024, to combat botnets, which are harmful to user systems. As part of this campaign, CERT-In, along with eScan, has introduced the 'Cyber Swachhta Kendra' (CSK) and the eScan Botnet Scanning & Cleaning Toolkit for laptops, desktops, and smartphones, aiming to secure cyberspace from these threats.

