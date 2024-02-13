Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Apple's plans for iOS 18: Vision Pro features to iPhones and iPads | DETAILS

Apple is planning to bring futuristic features from its new Vision Pro headset to iPhones and iPads with the upcoming iOS 18 update, including a fresh design and smart AI enhancements.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 8:10 IST
Representational Image

Apple recently launched its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the US, sparking interest from fans and critics alike for its futuristic features. A new report suggests that Apple might incorporate many of these innovative features into its upcoming iOS 18 operating system.

Fresh design and user interface

According to the report of The Verifier,  iOS 18 will undergo a facelift, featuring a fresh design across menus, built-in apps, and Safari. This update could mark a significant departure from previous iOS versions, introducing new visual elements inspired by the visionOS interface of the Vision Pro headset.

Generative AI enhancements

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple also focuses on integrating advanced AI features into iOS 18. These features aim to revolutionize user experiences by introducing auto-summarization for lengthy content and auto-complete functions for apps, streamlining interactions. 

Additionally, Apple plans to use AI in Apple Music to provide a more personalised music streaming experience. Developers can also expect new AI-based tools to enhance their capabilities within the Apple ecosystem.

With iOS 18, Apple is aiming to bring the futuristic features of its Vision Pro headset to iPhones and iPads, promising a refreshed design and a range of AI-powered enhancements to improve user experiences across the board.

Revamped iCloud app for Windows users

Furthermore, Apple has recently launched an updated version of its iCloud app for Windows, which aims to enhance the user experience. The app is compatible with both Windows 10 and 11 and features a new setup process. It also displays the syncing progress of content from iCloud and provides shortcuts to access iCloud content on a PC.

