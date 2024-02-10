In-depth review: Is the OnePlus 12R worth your investment? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus 12R

OnePlus recently launched the much-anticipated OnePlus 12 Series in India. Among the two different models in the series, I've been using the OnePlus 12R which is packed with features. As an experienced user of this device, I'm excited to share my detailed thoughts and experiences with you. I'll cover everything you need to know about this phone.

Display

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're watching videos or playing games, the display delivers vibrant colours and excellent viewing angles, making every experience enjoyable.

Design and build

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus 12R

When you first lay eyes on the OnePlus 12R, you can't help but admire its sleek and premium design. The frosted glass back adds both durability and luxury to the phone, while the curved edges provide a comfortable grip. The triple camera setup on the rear panel adds to its aesthetic appeal, making it a head-turner wherever you go.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM, ensuring seamless performance for all your daily tasks. Browsing the internet, streaming videos, or playing games – this phone handles it all with ease, thanks to its fast and responsive interface

Camera

Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from OnePlus 12R Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from OnePlus 12R

One of the highlights for me was the camera setup on the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R features a triple-lens camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The photos captured by the main sensor are stunning, with crisp details and excellent dynamic range. The front-facing camera also does a commendable job, capturing accurate skin tones and facial details.

Battery

Battery life is always a concern for me, but the OnePlus 12R exceeded my expectations. With a massive 5,500mAh battery, the phone easily lasts for an entire day even with heavy usage. And when it's time to recharge, the 100-watt charger juices up the device in no time, allowing you to get back to your activities without any interruption.

Pros and cons

While the OnePlus 12R has a lot going for it, there are a couple of drawbacks to consider. The lack of a headphone jack and wireless charging may disappoint some users, especially considering the price range. However, these are minor inconveniences compared to the overall performance and features offered by the device.

Verdict

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus 12R

In conclusion, the OnePlus 12R is a fantastic choice for anyone in the market for a high-performance smartphone. From its sleek design to its powerful processor and impressive battery life, this device ticks all the right boxes. Whether you're a gamer, a multimedia enthusiast, or just someone who wants a reliable smartphone for everyday use, the OnePlus 12R has you covered. Available in Cool Blue or Iron Gray, the OnePlus 12R offers two variants to choose from. While it may seem a bit pricey, starting at Rs 39,999, the performance and features justify the cost.