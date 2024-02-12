WhatsApp introduces password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has unveiled its plan to introduce a password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users. The new feature aims to enhance both security and convenience by eliminating the need for conventional two-factor SMS authentication.

Passkeys feature

WhatsApp has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Android users could securely log back in with passkeys, by utilizing face, pin or fingerprint authentication. This feature has undergone initial testing within WhatsApp's beta channel and it is now ready for release to the general user base.

When will the feature be rolled out to iOS devices?

Passkey support for Android users will be introduced slowly over the coming weeks and months. At the time of writing, there is no information available about the availability of the feature for iPhone users.

What are the major highlights of Passkeys?

Passkeys serve as an alternative to traditional username and password combinations. It is streamlining the login process and increasing security. They require only:

Face authentication

Fingerprint authentication

PIN authentication

It will help in eliminating the susceptibility to phishing attacks which are associated with traditional passwords.

Passkeys add a layer of security, making the platform more secure during challenging situations and protecting it from potential attackers to compromise accounts.

By the time of writing, the new Passkey feature is under the beta testing phase, with a plan to gradually introduce it to the users. The company emphasizes that passkeys will enhance the ease and security of the login process.

ALSO READ: Airtel and Jio brings Rs 666 plan: Details here

ALSO READ: Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale starts on 12 February: Best deals and offers