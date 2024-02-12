Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp introduces password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users: All you need to know

WhatsApp introduces password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users: All you need to know

WhatsApp has introduced the new Passkeys feature for upgraded protection in the Android device, which further aims to enhance both security and convenience by eliminating the need for conventional two-factor SMS authentication.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 17:33 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has unveiled its plan to introduce a password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users. The new feature aims to enhance both security and convenience by eliminating the need for conventional two-factor SMS authentication.

Passkeys feature

WhatsApp has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Android users could securely log back in with passkeys, by utilizing face, pin or fingerprint authentication. This feature has undergone initial testing within WhatsApp's beta channel and it is now ready for release to the general user base.

When will the feature be rolled out to iOS devices?

Passkey support for Android users will be introduced slowly over the coming weeks and months. At the time of writing, there is no information available about the availability of the feature for iPhone users.

What are the major highlights of Passkeys?

Passkeys serve as an alternative to traditional username and password combinations. It is streamlining the login process and increasing security. They require only:

  • Face authentication
  • Fingerprint authentication
  • PIN authentication

It will help in eliminating the susceptibility to phishing attacks which are associated with traditional passwords.

Passkeys add a layer of security, making the platform more secure during challenging situations and protecting it from potential attackers to compromise accounts.

By the time of writing, the new Passkey feature is under the beta testing phase, with a plan to gradually introduce it to the users. The company emphasizes that passkeys will enhance the ease and security of the login process.

Related Stories
WhatsApp Scam on Ram Mandir live telecast: Do not click on that link

WhatsApp Scam on Ram Mandir live telecast: Do not click on that link

WhatsApp set to introduce Native File Sharing feature in upcoming update

WhatsApp set to introduce Native File Sharing feature in upcoming update

WhatsApp's 'Chat Interoperability' Feature: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp's 'Chat Interoperability' Feature: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp Security Upgrade: Chat lock feature extends to web users - All you need to know

WhatsApp Security Upgrade: Chat lock feature extends to web users - All you need to know

WhatsApp update: This new feature will automatically create account reports

WhatsApp update: This new feature will automatically create account reports

WhatsApp to bring 'favourite contacts' feature to quickly place calls: Details

WhatsApp to bring 'favourite contacts' feature to quickly place calls: Details

WhatsApp's latest update: Share channel posts in your status | Know how it works

WhatsApp's latest update: Share channel posts in your status | Know how it works

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp to soon introduce AI-powered customer support feature: Know how it will work

WhatsApp to soon introduce AI-powered customer support feature: Know how it will work

WhatsApp set to roll out 3rd-party chat support: Details

WhatsApp set to roll out 3rd-party chat support: Details

WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?

WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?

 

ALSO READ: Airtel and Jio brings Rs 666 plan: Details here

ALSO READ: Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale starts on 12 February: Best deals and offers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement