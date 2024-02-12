Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Airtel and Jio brings Rs 666 plan: Details here

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 17:02 IST
airtel, jio, new recharge plan
Image Source : FILE Airtel and Jio come with a Rs 666 plan: Details here

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have come up with a new Recharge Plan worth Rs 666, for both telecom players. The recharge plans of both the players have selected such plans for the users which come with the same price but there is a lot of difference in the benefits available. 

Both telecom companies come with similar plans with different offers. Let us give detailed information about the new recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 666 plan: Details

  • The customers will get a validity of 84 days
  • Free calling on all networks for 84 days
  • It provides 126GB of data during its entire validity, out of which, you could use 1.5GB of data per day. 
  • 100 SMS per day 
  • Then you get subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.

Airtel's Rs 666 plan: Details

  • This Rs 666 plan provides 115GB data.
  • You should use 1.5 GB of data per day.
  • When compared with Jio, Airtel will provide less validity to its customers in this plan. 
  • If you are an Airtel customer, this plan will be valid for 77 days.
  • The company is giving you a subscription to Amazon Prime Video where Jio does not provide such a facility. 
  • Apart from this, you also get a free subscription to Wynk Music and a free subscription to Hello Tunes. 
  • Both companies are providing unlimited 5G data to their customers in this plan.

Reliance Jio has more than 44 crore users, and on the other hand, Airtel has more than 37 crore customers across the country. Both telecom players have multiple recharge plans for their customers. You can further choose any of these recharge plans as per the budget and needs. 

