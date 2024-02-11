Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  Disney utilizes AI for targeted advertising on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney utilizes AI for targeted advertising on Disney+ and Hulu

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 18:44 IST
Disney, AI, Disney+, Hulu, tech news
Image Source : FILE Disney utilizes AI for targeted advertising on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and it is set to introduce a groundbreaking advertising tool, "Disney's Magic Words", which has been tailored for its two properties- Disney+ and Hulu platforms. This new innovative tool employs artificial intelligence and machine learning for analyzing scenes, and 0identifying content, brands, images, and moods.

Personalized messaging based on scene context

The new Disney's Magic Words tool will help the brands utilize descriptive metadata to align their commercials with the mood or theme of specific scenes within the movies or TV shows. This will further enable the advertisers to tailor their messaging to resonate with viewers on a deeper level.

Beta testing with leading advertising companies

Disney has initiated an early beta test of its advertising product with six global advertising firms, including Dentsu, Omnicom, Horizon Media, GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, and Publicis Media. 

This collaboration further aims to refine the effectiveness of contextual advertising through AI-driven insights.

Enhancing ad impact and viewer engagement

Rita Ferro, Disney's global head of ad sales further emphasized the Magic Word’s ability- which is to maximize the impact of advertisements by aligning them with viewer experiences and emotions. This strategic approach further aims to enhance viewer engagement and brand resonance.

Disney's response to changing advertising landscape

As the advertisers shift away from traditional broadcast and cable TV, Disney's investment in streaming the ad technology highlights the commitment of the company to evolve the consumer’s preferences. With Disney+ attracting over 1,000 advertisers in its first quarter, CEO Bob Iger affirms the dedication of the company to revolutionise streaming ad experiences.

Disney's integration of the new Magic Word tool reflects its proactive approach to meet the evolving demands of advertisers and viewers in the streaming era. 

