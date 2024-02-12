Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale starts on 12 February: Best deals and offers

Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Amazon started with the Mega Electronic Day sale starting from today and will last till 19 February. The e-commerce will be offering several deals and offers on a wide range of consumer electronics products from brands like Dell, HP, Sony, Samsung, boAt and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 14:28 IST
Amazon Mega Electronics Days
Image Source : FILE Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Gifting season is here, as Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and to celebrate the zeal and enthusiasm, Amazon India has unleashed the new Mega Electronics Day which will start today- 12 February and will last till 19 February. The e-commerce will be offering several deals and offers on a wide range of consumer electronics products from brands like Dell, HP, Sony, Samsung, boAt and more. Also, this is a must to mention that the platform will further offer a 10% instant discount for those who are making their purchase from the SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Here are the best consumer electronics deals on Amazon.in:

Amazfit Active: The smartwatch features an AI fitness exercise coach and GPS tracking. It comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and Alexa integration. The smartwatch is available at Rs 12,999 (MRP: Rs 19,999).

India Tv - Amazfit Active

Image Source : AMAZONAmazfit Active

boAt Wave Sigma: The smartwatch is powered by Crest+ OS, and it features a 2.01-inch HD display, DIY watch face studio and Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,399 (MRP: Rs 7,499).

India Tv - boAt Wave Sigma

Image Source : AMAZONboAt Wave Sigma

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS: It offers lag-free audio with Beast Mode and noise-cutting ENx technology. The TWS provides 42 hours of playtime and it is priced at Rs 1,599 (MRP: Rs 5,990).

India Tv - boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS

Image Source : AMAZONboAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS

Boult Audio Z40: It comes with 60 hours of playtime and fast charging. The device will feature 10mm tech drivers, and an ENC mic and will be priced at Rs 1,399 (MRP: Rs 4,999)

India Tv - Boult Audio Z40

Image Source : AMAZONBoult Audio Z40

Dell 14 12th Gen Intel Core i3: The laptop is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with an FHD display. It comes with Dell ComfortView low blue light solution and it is priced at Rs 36,990 (MRP: Rs 57,778)

India Tv - Dell 14 12th Gen Intel Core i3

Image Source : AMAZONDell 14 12th Gen Intel Core i3

Fireboltt Phoenix smartwatch: It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a rotating crown supports Bluetooth calling oxygen tracking, and inbuilt games. It is priced at Rs 1,999 (MRP: 11,999).

India Tv - Fireboltt Phoenix smartwatch

Image Source : AMAZONFireboltt Phoenix smartwatch

HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5: The laptop comes with an enduring battery and micro-edge display. Powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and it is priced at Rs 51,990 (MRP: Rs 68,229)

India Tv - HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Image Source : AMAZONHP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3: Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and comes with a 45W battery. The device comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and it is priced at Rs 33,490 (MRP: Rs 57,290).

India Tv - Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3

Image Source : AMAZONLenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3

JBL Tune 235NC: The earbuds come with 40 hours of playtime and support active noise-cancelling technology. It is priced at Rs 4,299 (MRP: Rs 9,999)

India Tv - JBL Tune 235NC

Image Source : AMAZONJBL Tune 235NC

Noise VS 104 max: The earbuds come with an active noise-cancellation feature and deliver up to 45 hours of playtime. The device features water resistance and Instacharge technology, priced at Rs 1,799 (MRP: Rs 4,999)

India Tv - Noise VS 104 max

Image Source : AMAZONNoise VS 104 max

Noise Pulse 2 max: The smartwatch comes with a 10-day battery life and it is protected with IP68 water resistance. It supports 100 sports modes and a smart DND feature at Rs 1,199 (MRP: Rs 5,999)

India Tv - Noise Pulse 2 max

Image Source : AMAZONNoise Pulse 2 max

Samsung S6 Lite: The tablet comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound with S Pen. The lightweight and slim design tablet is priced at Rs 21,999 (MRP: Rs 30,999)

India Tv - Samsung S6 Lite

Image Source : AMAZONSamsung S6 Lite

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day tech gifting idea

