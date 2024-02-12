Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale starts on 12 February: Best deals and offers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Gifting season is here, as Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and to celebrate the zeal and enthusiasm, Amazon India has unleashed the new Mega Electronics Day which will start today- 12 February and will last till 19 February. The e-commerce will be offering several deals and offers on a wide range of consumer electronics products from brands like Dell, HP, Sony, Samsung, boAt and more. Also, this is a must to mention that the platform will further offer a 10% instant discount for those who are making their purchase from the SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Here are the best consumer electronics deals on Amazon.in:

Amazfit Active: The smartwatch features an AI fitness exercise coach and GPS tracking. It comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and Alexa integration. The smartwatch is available at Rs 12,999 (MRP: Rs 19,999).

boAt Wave Sigma: The smartwatch is powered by Crest+ OS, and it features a 2.01-inch HD display, DIY watch face studio and Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,399 (MRP: Rs 7,499).

boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS: It offers lag-free audio with Beast Mode and noise-cutting ENx technology. The TWS provides 42 hours of playtime and it is priced at Rs 1,599 (MRP: Rs 5,990).

Boult Audio Z40: It comes with 60 hours of playtime and fast charging. The device will feature 10mm tech drivers, and an ENC mic and will be priced at Rs 1,399 (MRP: Rs 4,999)

Dell 14 12th Gen Intel Core i3: The laptop is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with an FHD display. It comes with Dell ComfortView low blue light solution and it is priced at Rs 36,990 (MRP: Rs 57,778)

Fireboltt Phoenix smartwatch: It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a rotating crown supports Bluetooth calling oxygen tracking, and inbuilt games. It is priced at Rs 1,999 (MRP: 11,999).

HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5: The laptop comes with an enduring battery and micro-edge display. Powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and it is priced at Rs 51,990 (MRP: Rs 68,229)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3: Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and comes with a 45W battery. The device comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and it is priced at Rs 33,490 (MRP: Rs 57,290).

JBL Tune 235NC: The earbuds come with 40 hours of playtime and support active noise-cancelling technology. It is priced at Rs 4,299 (MRP: Rs 9,999)

Noise VS 104 max: The earbuds come with an active noise-cancellation feature and deliver up to 45 hours of playtime. The device features water resistance and Instacharge technology, priced at Rs 1,799 (MRP: Rs 4,999)

Noise Pulse 2 max: The smartwatch comes with a 10-day battery life and it is protected with IP68 water resistance. It supports 100 sports modes and a smart DND feature at Rs 1,199 (MRP: Rs 5,999)

Samsung S6 Lite: The tablet comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound with S Pen. The lightweight and slim design tablet is priced at Rs 21,999 (MRP: Rs 30,999)

