Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO President Droupadi Murmu accepts Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, appoints Atishi as Delhi CM

The President Droupadi Murmu has officially appointed Atishi as the Chief Minister (CM) of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, effective from the date she is sworn in. This follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, which has been formally accepted.

In addition to Atishi's appointment as CM, the President has approved the appointment of five new ministers who will be part of the Delhi government. Their names have been cleared for assuming office as part of Atishi's new cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place on September 21 at Raj Niwas, with Atishi and the newly appointed ministers expected to take their oaths of office. The ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas and will mark the formal transition in leadership for Delhi.