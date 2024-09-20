Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister at 4:30 pm tomorrow: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The oath ceremony of Atishi is likely to be held at Raj Niwas and is expected to be a "low-key affair".

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will take the oath of office at 4:30 PM on September 21. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had initially decided that only Atishi would be sworn in, however, it was later determined that her council of ministers would also take the oath.

The development comes after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday proposed September 21 for the swearing-in of Atishi following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal from the post.

Oath ceremony likely at Raj Niwas

The oath ceremony of the new chief minister is likely to be held at Raj Niwas and expected to be a "low-key affair" in view of the circumstances of Kejriwal's resignation.

As per the AAP functionary, Atishi herself has said it was an extremely sad moment and urged party leaders and workers not to congratulate her.

The development takes place a day after Atishi in a meeting with the LG staked claim to form the new government in the national capital after Kejriwal resigned from the CM's post.

As Atishi is set to become the next chief minister of Delhi, the buzz over the new members of her council of ministers has intensified.

Who will be in new cabinet?

AAP sources said party leaders Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, who were ministers in the previous Kejriwal government, will be retained and two party MLAs will also be inducted in the new Cabinet.

"Since the Delhi Assembly polls are approaching, not much experiment is expected in the selection of members of council of ministers and old faces will most certainly be retained while two new ministers could join in," a party leader told news agency PTI.

Atishi to prove majority in Delhi Assembly

The new chief minister will prove majority of her government in the Delhi Assembly and its session has been called by the ruling AAP dispensation on September 26-27.

Meanwhile, AAP said Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner.