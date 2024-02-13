Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. From text to image in seconds: How to create images with Gemini AI | A step-by-step guide

From text to image in seconds: How to create images with Gemini AI | A step-by-step guide

Google Gemini has introduced a new feature that enables users to generate AI-generated images for free. By following the step-by-step guide and using the provided tips, users can easily create captivating images.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 8:08 IST
gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILE Gemini AI platform by Google

Google Gemini offers a new feature that lets you generate captivating images for free, unlike ChatGPT Plus, which requires a paid subscription. It uses Image 2 text-to-image models and can be a handy tool for quick image creation.

How to use Google Gemini

India Tv - gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILEStep 1
 India Tv - gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILEStep 2
 India Tv - gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILEStep 3
 India Tv - gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILEStep 4
India Tv - gemini advanced, how to create images from gemini ai, generate images with the help of gemini ai
Image Source : FILEStep 5

  1. Visit gemini.google.com on your computer.
  2. Enter a prompt in the text box, starting with words like 'draw,' 'generate,' or 'create.'
  3. Describe what you want in the image, such as "Generate an image of the Indian flag on the Moon."
  4. Download the image or view it in full screen by clicking on it.
  5. Click "generate more" to create additional images.

Tips for generating images

  • Be descriptive and clear: Use clear language and be specific about what you want in the image, including objects, lighting, colour, and composition.
  • Experiment with different prompts: Try out various prompts and descriptions to find the best results. You can even mention famous artists or art styles for inspiration.
  • Use image prompts: Instead of describing your idea in words, upload reference images for Bard to generate similar ones.

Gemini Advanced free subscription

Notably, Gemini Advanced, previously known as Bard Advanced, now uses the Gemini Ultra model, which provides improved capabilities and is currently the most powerful LLM (Language Model Machine) available on Google. The subscription fee in India for accessing the Gemini Advanced model is Rs 1,950 per month. However, Google One subscribers can avail of this service for free for two months.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi looks to Apple for design inspiration for Xiaomi 14 series - What you need to know

Related Stories
YouTube testing colourful feeds to refresh user experience: Everything you need to know

YouTube testing colourful feeds to refresh user experience: Everything you need to know

Want Gemini Advanced for free? Here's how to get your two-month trial with Google One

Want Gemini Advanced for free? Here's how to get your two-month trial with Google One

Google One reaches 100 million subscribers: Sundar Pichai

Google One reaches 100 million subscribers: Sundar Pichai

How Gmail plans to minimize spam emails in your inbox? All you need to know

How Gmail plans to minimize spam emails in your inbox? All you need to know

ALSO READ | Apple's plans for iOS 18: Vision Pro features to iPhones and iPads | All you need to know

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement