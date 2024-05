BREAKING: Election Commission bans former Telangana CM KCR from campaigning for 48 hours In its statement, the Election Commission cited K Chandrashekar Rao’s remarks during a political gathering in Sircilla as the basis for the ban. The commission deemed these statements to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as they were deemed derogatory and objectionable.

The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, effective from 8 pm today, May 1st. The ban comes in response to alleged "derogatory and objectionable statements" made by Rao against the Congress during a campaign rally in Sircilla.