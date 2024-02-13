Confusion over OnePlus 12R's storage? Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus 12 R

OnePlus recently launched its new 12 series, including the global release of the OnePlus 12R. While the phones received much attention and excitement, there's been a surprising revelation about the OnePlus 12R's storage that could affect buyers' decisions.

The storage mix-up

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 12R doesn't actually support the UFS 4.0 storage standard as initially stated. Instead, it comes with UFS 3.1 storage. This error was acknowledged by Kinder Liu, OnePlus's COO and President, in a recent community post.

What went wrong?

The confusion stemmed from OnePlus believing they were using UFS 4.0 storage, especially given the introduction of the Trinity Engine, which enhances memory and storage performance in the software.

Implications for buyers

This means that those purchasing the OnePlus 12R are actually getting UFS 3.1 storage, which is still solid but not the latest standard. However, Liu assures that this doesn't significantly impact the phone's lifespan, as UFS 3.1 is also found in the OnePlus 11 series.

The company acknowledges that some customers may feel disappointed by this change. They encourage affected individuals to reach out to their customer service team to find a satisfactory solution.

While the OnePlus 12R's storage may not be what was initially expected, it's still a capable device with UFS 3.1 storage.

