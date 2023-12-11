UPSC CSE Result Update: DAF 2 for Personality Test now available on upsc.gov.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC CSE DAF 2 personality test out1

UPSC CSE Result Update: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Civil Services Exam 2023. All those who have qualified in the main exam can fill DAF to appear in the personality test. The detailed application form 2 can be accessed at the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The commission declared the CSE main result on December 8. The roll number-wise list of the selected candidates is available at the official website, upsc.gov.in. As per the official announcement, selected candidates are eligible to appear in the personality test/interview. Before that, the candidates are required to fill out the detailed application form which is available at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that read, 'DAF - II: Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023'

Candidate has to register himself/herself on the OTR portal by clicking on the 'new registration' button

After registration, candidates are required to log in to verify the already registered OTR application

Go to the latest notification tab in the OTR application

Fill out the application form and submit

UPSC CSE Result 2024: When will personality test be conducted?

The commission will soon announce the date for the personality test/interview for selection to various Central Services such as Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The admit cards for the personality test (interview) will be available on the Commission's website, https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

Candidates who are unable to download their e-Summon Letters should immediately contact the Commission's office through letter, phone numbers 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543, fax numbers 011-23387310, 011-23384472, or via email at csm-upsc@nic.in. The Commission will not issue paper Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews).

