UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, check roll number wise civil services merit list PDF

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 link is available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services mains exam. All those who appeared in the Civil Services mains exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The commission conducted the Civil Services (Main) exam from September 15 to 24 at various exam centres. All those who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the interview round for the selection to IAS, IFS, IPS and other services.

The official notice states that the Union Public Service Commission conducted the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from 15th September 2023 to 24th September 2023. Based on the results of this examination, the candidates listed in the PDF available on the official website, along with their Roll Numbers and Names, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview). This interview is a selection process for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'Written Result of the CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2023 is also available on WWW.UPSCONLINE.NIC.IN'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check civil services mains result PDF and save it for future reference

What's next?

All those who have been qualified in the written exam are eligible to appear in the personality test (interview). The date and time for the interview will be announced later. All shortlisted candidates will have to register themselves before appearing in the interview round. The application form (DAF) for the same will be on the official website from December 9 to 16 (5 pm).

Candidates are advised to keep their documents handy as they will have to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their

Personality Test (Interview). As per the official instructions, the mark sheet of the exams will be shared after the declaration of final results within 15 days. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Check roll number wise UPSC CSE mains result PDF