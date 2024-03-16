GATE 2024 result announced on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check what's next

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE GATE 2024 result announced

GATE 2024 result: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today, March 16. Candidates awaiting the results can download their results by visiting the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The information about the release of GATE 2024 results has been given on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. The Institute wrote, 'GATE 2024 results announced. Please login directly to GOAPS to view your result: https://goaps.iisc.ac.in.'

This year, the institute added a new paper in GATE. The new paper is on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) which was held for 30 papers in total. The response sheets were made available on February 15, followed by the release of answer keys and question papers on February 19. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys from February 22 to 25. Finally, the master question paper and the definitive answer keys were unveiled on March 15.

How to download GATE 2024 results?

Visit the official website of GATE, goaps.iisc.ac.in/login

As the login page opens, enter your enrollment number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit

GATE 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save GATE 2024 result for future reference

When will GATE 2024 scorecards be out?

The institute will release the GATE 2024 scorecards on March 23. Qualified candidates will be able to download GATE 2024 scorecards through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in the website. The candidates will be allowed to download GATE 2024 scorecards until May 31 for free. After that, the candidates will be charged for downloading scorecards. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for downloading the scorecards after the due date. This facility will remain available till December 31.

It should be noted that the scorecards will only be allotted to the candidates who have scored marks more than or equal to the qualifying marks mentioned for the SC, ST or PwD category of that paper. Other candidates will not get any scorecards.

GATE 2024 Scorecard will remain valid for three years

The GATE 2024 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the declaration date of results. The exam authorities use a normalisation method to GATE scores.

What's next?

Qualified candidates can now apply for the counselling procedure for pursuing higher education. However, the dates of commencement of registration for counselling procedure have yet not been announced by the institute. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. The counselling procedure would comprise two main components - Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), and Centralised Counselling for MTech.