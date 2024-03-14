GATE 2024 result: When, and where to download, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 result soon

Gate 2024 result date and time: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc, Bangalore) will soon announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). All those who appeared on the exam scheduled for February 3, 4, and 11, can download their result from the official website, once released.

After the release of the results, the cut off marks of the exam will be uploaded on the official website. Based on GATE 2024 cut-off marks, the candidates will be able to take admission to their desired IITs, NITs, or other technical courses. This year, around 6.8 lakh candidates participated in the exam. According to official updates, the result will be announced on March 16 and the scorecards will be uploaded on GOAPS portal between March 23 and May 31.

Gate 2024 results: How to download?

Visit the official website, gate2024.isc.ac.in

Click on the 'result' link

Enter your login credentials and submit

GATE 2024 result will display on the screen

Download GATE 2024 result and save it for future reference

How to grab a seat for admission?

The counseling process will start after the release of the result which will be done through two methods COAP and CCMT.

In COAP (Common Offers Acceptance Portal) counselling, candidates are offered IIT colleges for admission based on their GATE score, out of which the candidate has to choose one college. COAP counselling is conducted for admission to IITs and IISc Bangalore. Out of all the colleges that participate in this counselling, one college hosts COAP counselling.

IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT BHU, IIT Dharwad, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT Tirupati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Jammu and IIT Jodhpur participates in this counselling procedure. This year COAP 2024 counseling is being organized by IIT Kanpur.

The registration procedure for the COAP 2024 counselling will start after the results are declared i.e. from March 20, 2024. Its complete schedule will be released soon on the official website.

CCMT Counseling

Similarly, CCMT counselling is done for admission to NIT, GFTI, and CFTI. One of the participating NITs organizes this counselling. Candidates are called for a counselling round based on their GATE score. Through this counselling process, candidates can enrol themselves in M.Tech, M.Plan, and M.Arch, M.Desh courses. Candidates are allotted seats based on their GATE score, choices filled and availability of seats. IISc Bangalore will soon release the GATE CCMT counselling schedule on the official website.