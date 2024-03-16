Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
  5. GATE 2024 Result Live: IISc to release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering results today, updates here
GATE 2024 Results will be today announced by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download their results using credentials on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, once out. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 11:02 IST
GATE 2024 Result today, March 16.
GATE 2024 Result date and time: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to release the results for the  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today, March 16. However, the exact time of releasing the result is not confirmed by the institute. The scorecards for the results will be uploaded on March 23. Candidates will be able to check their results and scorecards online on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal,gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Along with the results,  GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded on the official website.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :GATE 2024 Result Live

  • Mar 16, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    GATE 2024 result download direct link

    GATE 2024 result is scheduled to be released today, March 16. However, the date of releasing results is yet not specified by the exam conducting body. Once released, candidates can check GATE 2024 results by clicking on this direct link.

     

  • Mar 16, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the purpose of conducting GATE exam?

    Gate exam is conducted to provide admission to master's and doctoral programs in various fields such as Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities.

  • Mar 16, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    GATE 2024: Will toppers list be out?

    Yes, the toppers list will be released along with the results. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

  • Mar 16, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was GATE 2024 exam conducted?

    The dates of the GATE 2024 exam were February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The test was administered in a number of exam centers across the nation.

  • Mar 16, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    FAQ: GATE 2024 Result: How to download?

    • Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the official webpage.
    • Select 'Results'  
    • Select 'GATE 2024 Result' from the list of links.
    • You will be redirected to a login page where you will be required to provide personal information like your date of birth and roll number.
    • The GATE 2024 Result will show on the screen.
    • Save the GATE 2024 Result to your computer for later use.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

