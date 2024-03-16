GATE 2024 Result Live: IISc to release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering results today, updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 Result today, March 16.

GATE 2024 Result date and time: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to release the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today, March 16. However, the exact time of releasing the result is not confirmed by the institute. The scorecards for the results will be uploaded on March 23. Candidates will be able to check their results and scorecards online on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal,gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Along with the results, GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded on the official website.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.