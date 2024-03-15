GATE 2024: IISc releases final answer keys, results tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 final answer key released

GATE 2024 Result date and time: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024) final answer keys today, March 15. All those who appeared in the GATE 2024 exam can download their result from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 at various exam centres. Candidates can evaluate their marks by referring to the final answer keys. The provisional answer keys and question papers were released on February 19 and the response sheets were released on February 15. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys from February 22 to 25.

GATE 2024 result date and time

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2024 result will be out tomorrow, March 16. However, the institute has not shared any specific timeline for releasing results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to download GATE 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on 'GATE 2024 papers'

Now, click on 'GATE 2024 master question papers and answer keys'

It will redirect you to a new page where final answer keys of all papers will appear on screen

Download and save the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024) final answer keys for future reference

Institute warns engineering aspirants against scams and phishing emails

The institute has warned the candidates about the scams and phishing emails and asked them to not fall prey. The institute has shared four official email IDs for aspirants' reference. These IDs are governmentofindiaministryofedu@gmail.com, examgraduateaptitudetestinengi@gmail.com, gatescorecardgraduateaptitude@gmail.com and bangaloreiiscindiainstuteof@gmail.com.'

Which institute does accept GATE scores?

IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee are among the institutes in India that accept GATE 2024 scores for admission to post-graduate programmes.

