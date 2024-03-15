GATE 2024 result to be OUT tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 result soon

GATE 2024 result: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is all set to declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). According to the official update, the results will be announced tomorrow, March 16. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the results' time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check GATE 2024 results through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in using their credentials. The easy steps to download GATE 2024 results are given below.

How to download GATE 2024 result?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on 'GATE 2024 result' tab

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the required credentials and click on the 'submit' button

GATE 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save GATE 2024 result for future reference

GATE 2024 result: What's next?

Once the results are out, the GATE 2024 admission cut-off will be released separately by the participating colleges for final admission to the college. Students meeting the admission cut-off can be eligible for the first phase of the admission procedure for admission into postgraduate engineering (ME/M. Tech) courses at top engineering institutes in India including IITs, NITs, and IIITs among others. Those students will be allowed to appear in the counselling procedure. To participate in this counselling procedure, the registration procedure will be conducted at the official website at goaps.iisc.ac.in//login. Upon the release of the GATE exam 2024 result, qualified candidates are required to upload their documents and complete the detailed counselling form.

ALSO READ | GATE 2024: IISc releases final answer keys, results tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

ALSO READ | GATE 2024 result: When, and where to download, check all latest updates

GATE 2024 Scorecards to be released on THIS date

After the release of the GATE results, The GATE scorecard will be released on March 23, 2024, with a validity of a maximum of 3 years. The facility to download GATE 2024 scorecards will remain available till May 31, 2024, which can be downloaded after paying an additional fee of INR 500 if the deadline has passed. Candidates can download their respective scorecards by logging to the GOAPS portal.