GATE 2024 Registration begins soon; Important dates, documents required

Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Candidates willing to appear for the GATE 2024 exam can fill in the online application form through the official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in till September 29, 2023.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 15:07 IST
GATE 2024 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to commence the registrations for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). According to the schedule released by the IISc Bangalore, the GATE 2024 registrations will start from August 24. Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam can fill in the online application form through the official website--  gate2024.iisc.ac.in till September 29, 2023.

The IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 exam on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. There will be a total of 30 papers and 82 paper combinations. The examination will be held online in a computer based test (CBT) format for a total of 100 marks. The general aptitude (GA) section in GATE exam is common for all papers and will be of 15 marks, whereas the remaining 85 marks will cover the respective syllabus.

GATE 2024 Application Form: Documents Required

  • Candidate’s photograph 
  • Candidate’s signature 
  • SC/ST certificate in pdf format (if applicable) 
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable) 
  • Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.
  • Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document.
