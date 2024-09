Updated on: September 20, 2024 10:26 IST

Horoscope Today, 20 Sep 2024: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions Astrology

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Friday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 9:16 pm tonight. Today, Shradh will be performed for those on Tritiya Tithi. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 3:19 pm today. Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2:43 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash