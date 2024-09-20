Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN: Akash Deep rattles stumps twice in two balls to leave Bangladesh reeling | WATCH

IND vs BAN: Akash Deep rattles stumps twice in two balls to leave Bangladesh reeling | WATCH

After posting 376 runs in the first innings, India have started well with the ball courtesy of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah who have picked three wickets with just 26 runs on the board. Akash Deep, in particular, has been impressive having accounted for two wickets so far.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 12:14 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : BCCI Zakir Hasan's stumps rattled by Akash Deep

After a tough couple of sessions on the opening day of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, India are back to dominating the proceedings. Thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja's 86, they managed to recover from 144/6 to post 376 runs in their first innings and then managed to nip out three wickets of Bangladesh for just 26 runs with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah spitting fire.

Bumrah was the one to draw the first blood castling Shadman Islam in the opening over of the innings. Mohammed Siraj wasn't that effective at the other end with the new ball and that prompted Rohit Sharma to introduce Akash Deep into the attack which reaped instant rewards.

The fast bowler, playing only in his second Test, disturbed the furniture of Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque on consecutive deliveries in the second over of his spell to leave the visitors reeling. It was a lovely delivery to Zakir as the ball was angled in from wide of the crease. The batter was late in getting forward to drive and it was enough for the red cherry to find the gap and hit the stumps.

On the very next ball, the Bengal boy ran in hard as the ball nipped back in after pitching to miss the forward defence of Mominul and hit the off-stump. Stumps getting shattered is a dream sight for any bowler, especially in Tests and Akash Deep managed to do so twice in two balls with his skills.

Watch the video here:

Related Stories
Marnus Labuschagne scripts ODI history, becomes first cricketer to achieve rare feat

Marnus Labuschagne scripts ODI history, becomes first cricketer to achieve rare feat

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live: India on top after Akash Deep's twin strikes; Bangladesh in deep trouble

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live: India on top after Akash Deep's twin strikes; Bangladesh in deep trouble

Ashwin better than Babar Azam? India all-rounder surpasses former Pakistan captain in WTC 2023-25

Ashwin better than Babar Azam? India all-rounder surpasses former Pakistan captain in WTC 2023-25

Bangladesh, by lunch on Day 2, were 26/3 and are staring at a 350-run deficit in the first innings at the moment. They will need a massive batting effort from here on even to challenge the hosts. They would want their veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to step up with the bat this time around.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement