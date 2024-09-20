IND vs BAN: Akash Deep rattles stumps twice in two balls to leave Bangladesh reeling | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Zakir Hasan's stumps rattled by Akash Deep

After a tough couple of sessions on the opening day of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh, India are back to dominating the proceedings. Thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja's 86, they managed to recover from 144/6 to post 376 runs in their first innings and then managed to nip out three wickets of Bangladesh for just 26 runs with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah spitting fire.

Bumrah was the one to draw the first blood castling Shadman Islam in the opening over of the innings. Mohammed Siraj wasn't that effective at the other end with the new ball and that prompted Rohit Sharma to introduce Akash Deep into the attack which reaped instant rewards.

The fast bowler, playing only in his second Test, disturbed the furniture of Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque on consecutive deliveries in the second over of his spell to leave the visitors reeling. It was a lovely delivery to Zakir as the ball was angled in from wide of the crease. The batter was late in getting forward to drive and it was enough for the red cherry to find the gap and hit the stumps.

On the very next ball, the Bengal boy ran in hard as the ball nipped back in after pitching to miss the forward defence of Mominul and hit the off-stump. Stumps getting shattered is a dream sight for any bowler, especially in Tests and Akash Deep managed to do so twice in two balls with his skills.

Watch the video here:

Bangladesh, by lunch on Day 2, were 26/3 and are staring at a 350-run deficit in the first innings at the moment. They will need a massive batting effort from here on even to challenge the hosts. They would want their veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to step up with the bat this time around.