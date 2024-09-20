'India's target is to regain lost glory of thousands of years of our textiles sector': PM Modi | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : BJP (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (September 20) laid the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Maharashtra. The 1000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency.

The central government had approved setting up 7 PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry. PM Modi attended the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme that marks one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma.

During his address, PM Modi focused on how India can regain the lost glory of thousands of years of our textiles sector.

Here are some key pointers of PM Modi's speech-

The initiative has positively impacted countless artisans, preserving their skills and fostering economic growth. Today, we are celebrating the Utsav of PM Vishwakarma scheme’s success. Our target is to 'regain lost glory of thousands of years of India’s textiles sector'.

On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability. This celebration of the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions of developed India. I congratulate all the people associated with Vishwakarma Yojana, all the beneficiaries across the country on this occasion.

Today the foundation stone of PM Mitra Park has also been laid in Amravati. Today India is working to take its textile industry to the top in the global market. The country's goal is to reinstate the thousands of years old glory of India's textile sector.

So far, modern equipment has also been provided to more than 6.5 lakh Vishwakarma Bandhus. This has improved the quality of their products. Their productivity has increased. Not only this, every beneficiary is being given an e-voucher of Rs 15,000.

A loan of up to Rs 3 lakh without guarantee is also being provided to expand their business. I am happy that within 1 year, Vishwakarma brothers and sisters have been given a loan of Rs 1400 crore. That means Vishwakarma Yojana is taking care of every aspect. That is why it is so successful and becoming popular.

In our traditional skills, the largest participation has been from the SC, ST, and OBC communities. If previous governments had cared about the Vishwakarma community, this society would have made significant contributions. However, Congress and its allies deliberately prevented SC, ST, and OBC communities from progressing.

We have eradicated this anti-Dalit, anti-backward mindset of Congress from the government system. The data from the past year shows that today the SC, ST, and OBC communities are the biggest beneficiaries of the Vishwakarma Yojana.

Congress and its friends deliberately did not let the SC, ST and OBC people move forward. We have eliminated this anti-Dalit and anti-backward thinking of Congress from the government system. The figures of the last one year show that SC, ST and OBC communities are taking advantage of the Vishwakarma Yojana.

For decades in Maharashtra, the Congress and later the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, instead of making cotton the strength of the farmers of Maharashtra, pushed them into misery, did politics in the name of farmers and kept indulging in corruption. When Devendra Fadnavis's government was formed in 2014, the work of textile park started in Amravati.

Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme launch

During the event, PM also launched the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre" scheme of the Maharashtra government. Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to youth aged 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year.