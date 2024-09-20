Rani Mukerji to illuminate Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Rani Mukerji

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji will be lending support to a cancer awareness initiative on the occasion of World Rose Day on September 22. Mukerji is partnering with not-for-profit organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for the initiative during which the actor will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red to spread awareness about cancer, a press release said. The 46-year-old actor will be joined by young cancer patients at the event.

"I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission. Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness," Mukerji said.

As an actor, who has received love and praise from her audience, Mukerji said she feels the responsibility to stand up and do her bit whenever needed. "I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages," she added.

Besides illuminating the sea link, Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event. World Rose Day is commemorated annually on September 22 to raise awareness about cancer and express solidarity with patients battling the disease.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani will next feature in Shonali Bose's directorial. Much details about the project are still under wraps. She last featured in a legal drama flick, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

(With PTI inputs)

