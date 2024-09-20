Squid Game Season 2: Makers unveils teaser showcasing new deadly games | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Squid Game 2's teaser OUT now

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser of the second season of its highly-anticipated series, Squid Game, on its social media handles. The teaser showcases a tense moment featuring Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), as he confronts a masked man while brandishing a gun. The trailer swiftly transitions to introduce new participants preparing to enter a fresh cycle of life-or-death challenges, underscored by a chilling voiceover stating, "We're ready to start the game," in Korean. Set three years after Gi-hun's tumultuous victory in the first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose. Having abandoned plans to travel to the United States, Gi-hun dives back into the fray, alongside a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared insights with Deadline, indicating that this season will see Ci-hun transformed, pursuing revenge with a much more serious demeanour. The original Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days, solidifying its position as Netflix's most-watched series ever, as per Deadline.

Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English program, while Dong-hyuk was recognised as the first Asian director to win an Emmy in the same category.

Produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon, Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, promising another gripping instalment in this saga.

