How does PCOS affect heart health? Know risk and prevention tips

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age, characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries. In India, the prevalence of PCOS ranges from 3.7 % to 22.5%. While reproductive effects often receive more attention, the impact on cardiovascular health is also critically important. Women with PCOS face an increased risk of heart disease due to insulin resistance, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity. In later stages, the complications of PCOS may lead to heart disease and endometrial cancer. These factors collectively increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), making heart health an essential consideration in managing PCOS management.

Risk Factors

When we spoke to Dr Manjula N V, Consultant – Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, she said that insulin resistance, a hallmark of PCOS, often leads to type 2 diabetes and chronic inflammation, both major contributors to heart disease. Women with PCOS also experience cardiometabolic issues such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, glucose intolerance, and metabolic syndrome, which significantly increase cardiovascular risk. Metabolic syndrome, characterized by abdominal obesity, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol, further exacerbates this risk. Studies reveal that women with PCOS often exhibit subclinical markers of CVD, emphasizing the need for early intervention and regular cardiovascular monitoring to manage these risks effectively.

Prevention Strategies

There are various ways through which women with PCOS can prevent the risk of CVD. Some of the major preventive strategies are lifestyle modifications, particularly weight management and regular physical activity. Exercise can help in improving insulin sensitivity, lower blood pressure, and reduce body fat. Besides that, a balanced diet, rich in whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, is essential to control weight and lower cholesterol. Another important factor is stress management. This is because chronic stress worsens hormonal imbalances and heart health. Hence it is recommended that all women practice yoga and meditation, along with regular sleep, to manage stress.

