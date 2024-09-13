Padma Lakshmi was diagnosed with Endometriosis after 23 years: Know symptoms, causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the symptoms, causes and treatment of endometriosis.

The 54-year-old writer and model Padma Lakshmi, who is Indian-American, has opened up about her battle with endometriosis, a painful ailment that affects millions of women globally. The best-selling author disclosed, during her speech at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, US, that she began to exhibit symptoms at the age of 13. Still, it wasn't until she was 36 that she received a correct diagnosis. “Nobody wants to call into work saying, ‘I have my period, I can’t come in.’ That was mortifying to me. I lost so many jobs. I didn’t do well on some exams. I wasn’t there for my family,” she said.

What is endometriosis?

When we spoke to Dr Ranjana Sharma, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, about endometriosis, she said it is a condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus grows outside of it. This tissue can attach to organs like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or the outer surface of the uterus. It can cause significant pain and other issues.

Symptoms of endometriosis

It starts with pelvic pain, which often becomes worse during menstruation but can occur at other times as well. Women with endometriosis may also experience heavy periods, pain during or after sexual intercourse, and discomfort during bowel movements or urination, especially when on their period. Endometriosis can also interfere with fertility. Women who are diagnosed with endometriosis may be advised to consider egg preservation or to complete their family earlier rather than later.

Causes of endometriosis

The exact cause of endometriosis is not entirely clear, but several theories exist. One idea is that menstrual blood flows backwards through the fallopian tubes into the pelvic cavity instead of leaving the body. Another theory is that hormonal changes during puberty might cause cells to become endometrial-like tissue.

Diagnosis:

Medical History and Pelvic Examination

Imaging Tests

Laparoscopy

Treatment:

Treatment for endometriosis focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Pain can often be managed with over-the-counter pain relievers. Hormonal treatments, such as birth control pills or other medications, can help reduce or stop periods, which in turn helps reduce pain. If these methods are ineffective, surgery may be needed to remove or destroy the extra tissue. In severe cases, hysterectomy, that is removal of the uterus, along with removal of both ovaries may be considered. Some women also find relief through lifestyle changes, physical therapy, and alternative treatments like acupuncture.

