Lawrence Bishnoi enters online gaming app business, invests black money in his new venture

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has launched online gaming apps, which are being operated from Dubai, said the sources in Delhi police on Thursday. The other operators of gaming apps are big bookies in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi, they added.

The sources said Bishnoi, who is one of the accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, has entered the online gaming app business to invest black money in his new venture.

"Different responsibilities have been given to Bishnoi's close associates for operating the app. Lawrence keeps an eye on everything from the promotion of the app to its operation from the Sabarmati jail. A businessman from Delhi settled in Dubai runs the app on Bishnoi's instructions. This businessman has a good influence among many singers of Punjab," the sources said.

They said the gangster got the idea to enter the online gaming sector from the Mahadev Betting App racket which was recently busted by the police.

Bishnoi also tried to extort money from the operators of the Mahadev app and he invested crores of rupees, received from the criminal activities of his gang. An accused arrested by ED has designed this app for the gangster and the desinger is lodged in Sabarmati jail along with Bishnoi. The responsibility of promoting the app was given to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

Lawrence is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabadcentral prison. His younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, looks after his matters related to his gang.