Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets fresh threat during morning walk: 'Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?'

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan experienced a fresh threat on Thursday morning while he was on his regular morning walk. After getting tired, the veteran writer sat on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand promenade in front of the Windemere building. An unidentified scooty driver and a burqa-clad woman were going towards the bandstand took a u-turn and approached Salim Khan. They stopped their scooty near Salim Khan and said, ''Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi? in a threatening manner.'' After saying this, they took u-turn and left from the spot. Salim note number of their vehicle was 7444, however, he couldn't see the whole numbers.

The local police, considering the sensitivity of the incident, scanned the CCTV footage to find the accused. A case has been registered against an unknown burqa-clad woman at Bandra Police Station and two accused have been arrested. A picture of them riding on their two-wheeler has also surfaced now.

Check it out:

Suspected man and woman who threatened Salim Khan.

Now, the way the Khan family received threats and Salman Khan's house was attacked earlier this year, the police is now interrogating the accused arrested in this case.

In April this year, Salman Khan's residence was attacked by bikers who opened fire outside his home. Later, Salman Khan recorded his statement with the police in the firing case. In his statement given to the police, the actor said that there is a threat to his family. Referring to old incidents, he said that there could be a threat to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

