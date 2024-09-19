Bombay HC to 'Censor Board': Decide on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release in a week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was earlier to scheduled to release on September 6, 2024

In the latest development in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency's certification case, Bombay High Court on Thursday has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a decision on giving a certificate to the film as soon as possible. The next hearing on this matter will be held on September 25. Kangana's film has been in the headlines ever since the trailer was unveiled earlier this year. In the film, the actress is portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A few days ahead of the film's release, the makers of Emergency appealed in the Bombay High Court demanding a certification for their film. In its verdict, the high court said that it cannot direct the Censor Board to award the certificate since it would contradict the Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment. The MP court instructed the CBFC to hear the representations of Sikh groups that had filed petitions before it.

Earlier this week, Chandigarh court issued notices to Kangana and others on a complaint accusing them of maligning the image of Sikhs in her upcoming film. The notices were issued by the Chandigarh district court on a plea filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who is also the president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity. The respondents have been asked to file their replies by December 5.

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed an emergency in the country in 1975.

