Coldplay confirms India tour after 9 years as part of their 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour

Global rock band Coldplay is all set to entertain Indian audience with a special concert in 2025. This would be the first time the band will be performing in India after 2016. On Wednesday night, BookMyShow shared an update on their official Instagram handle with a short teaser. The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance it Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert are still awaited. Coldplay is a British rock band formed in 1997.

See the teaser:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the teaser was posted on Instagram, fans were quick enough to express their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, ''In a sky full of stars, we’re shining yellow with Coldplay.'' ''I'M GONNA SEE COLDPLAY AFTER 2016, MUMBAI. AGAIN! YASSSS!,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''The only thing that can heal me now.'' Another user wrote, ''Once again everything will be YELLOW.''

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vicalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Some of the most popular hit songs of Coldplay include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic, 'Viva la Vida', 'Hymn for the Weekend', 'Adventure of a Lifetime', 'Something Just Like This', and 'In My Place'.

