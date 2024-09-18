Stree 2 scripts history, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 vs Jawan at box office

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 remains unstoppable at the box office even after 34 days of its theatrical release. As per the latest post by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 minted Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday, taking its total nett collections to Rs 586 crore, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's lifetime business of its Hindi version. The film is currently in its fifth week of theatrical release and is still earning over Rs 2 crore each day.

''#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING HINDI FILM EVER... Crosses lifetime biz of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr,'' Taran wrote in his post.

See the latest figures of Stree 2:

Stree 2 has been on a roll ever since it was released on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. Despite being released in cinemas alongside two big films, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the horror comedy managed to churn out big with the help of its good storyline and positive word-of-mouth.

About the film

Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name, which was also a box office success. As per Sacnilk, Stree opened to a massive Rs 51.8 crore on August 15 and went on to earn nearly Rs 300 crore nett in its opening weekend. The next stop for Stree 2 is speculated to be Rs 600 crore club, which will make it the only film of Bollywood to achieve this feat.

