T20 World Cup winning coach joins Rahul Dravid as Rajasthan Royals announce new batting coach

Former India cricketer Vikram Rathour is set to reunite with Rahul Dravid as he joins the Rajasthan Royals support staff as the batting coach ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals confirmed the development on their official Twitter handle. Rathour was part of Dravid's coaching staff that helped India win the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Dravid was delighted to have Rathour on board and termed him as the perfect fit for the Royals. "Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanour, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals. Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I'm thrilled to reunite with him.

"His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals," Dravid said. Meanwhile, Vikram Rathour is also looking forward to working with Dravid again and wants to contribute to the vision of the franchise.

"It's a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships," Rathour said.

The Dravid-Rathour have a task on their hands to take Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title as the franchise hasn't won the trophy since lifting it in the inaugural edition in 2008. The team has made it to the playoffs multiple times and has been consistent over the last few years but they have not been able to win the cash-rich league.