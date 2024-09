Updated on: September 20, 2024 0:06 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Article 370, Did the Abdullahs get Pakistan's support?

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that the agenda of Congress and National Conference regarding Jammu Kashmir is the same agenda of Pakistan. A political debate later erupted that Congress, National Conference and Pakistan are on the same page on the issue of Jammu Kashmir.