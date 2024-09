Updated on: September 20, 2024 10:06 IST

Yoga TIPS; 20 Sep, 2024: Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, pranayamas and its benefits

People have made so many goals in their life..their desires have become so many that..in their passion to fulfill them, laughter gets lost somewhere..they cannot tolerate even a small defeat in life…and when You fall into depression without even realizing it...no one can judge you better than you.